The man was seen rummaging through a pouch with a cigarette in hand. PHOTOS: WHATSAPP88100292/TIKTOK

Man fumbles with cigarette on MRT, stunned into silence after commuter intervenes

A man fumbling with a cigarette on the MRT was left speechless after a fellow commuter intervened.

A video of the incident, posted by TikTok user @whatsapp88100282 on March 11, shows a man dressed in a black shirt and pants seated on a train.

He rummages through a pouch with his right hand, while holding a mobile phone and a cigarette in his left.

The commuter beside him observes his actions and gets up when the train stops at MacPherson MRT station.

Another commuter takes the seat and places a hand on the man's back, speaking to him while leaning in.

He then pats the man’s arm and points to the cigarette before seemingly alighting the train.

The man appeared stunned following the brief interaction.

Although it is unclear what the commuter said, the in-video caption suggests the man in black was about to light a cigarette before being stopped.

In Singapore, smoking is prohibited in public transport. Those found doing so face a fine of up to $1,000.

Stomp has reached out to whatsapp88100282 for comment.

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