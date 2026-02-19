A 45-year-old man was found lying motionless in a tent set up by a Tampines Sheng Siong supermarket to sell Chinese New Year goods. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Man found dead in Tampines Sheng Siong festive tent on 1st day of CNY

A 45-year-old man was found dead at a Sheng Siong outlet in Tampines on Feb 17, the 1st day of Chinese New Year (CNY). The body was reportedly found in a tent set up to sell CNY goods.

The outlet in question is located at Block 506 Tampines Central 1.

Mr Liao (transliterated), who alerted Shin Min Daily News to the incident, told the Chinese daily that he saw the area cordoned off by police at about 9am. He suspected that the man died in his sleep.

Ms Hidaya (transliterated), who works at a nearby provision store, told Shin Min that she saw a man lying down with his arms and legs spread out, appearing as if he was asleep.

Staff from the supermarket attempted to wake the man up, but called the police after he remained motionless.

Ms Hidaya added that she did not see any next-of-kin at the scene afterward.

Police do not suspect foul play

In response to Stomp's queries, a police spokesperson said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 8.50am. The man was found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to Sheng Siong for comment.

