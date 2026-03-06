Man falsely reports bag with $21k worth of items was snatched to avoid customs tax, couple arrested

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested for their suspected involvement in obstruction of justice with common intention.

The police said in a statement on March 5 that the man lodged a report on March 4, claiming he had been the victim of a snatch theft along Queen Street.

He alleged an unknown perpetrator had stolen his black sling bag containing gold jewellery, a mobile phone and $400 in cash, with the items estimated to be worth a total of $21,668.

The police said significant resources were deployed to investigate the alleged offence and search for the perpetrator due to the seriousness of the report.

However, officers from Central Police Division later discovered discrepancies in the man's account during follow-up investigations.

Upon further questioning, the man allegedly admitted he had made the false report in order to evade overseas customs tax.

Investigations also revealed his wife was aware of the false report and had helped conceal the gold jewellery by hiding it inside a bottle in her haversack.

The couple allegedly obstructed justice by concealing this evidence.

Both individuals will be charged in court on March 6 with obstruction of justice with common intention.

The man will also face an additional charge of providing false information to a public servant.

The offence of obstruction of justice carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Providing false information to a public servant carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

The police remind the public that their resources must be directed towards genuine crimes and emergencies rather than investigating false reports.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics fake

police

arrest

snatch theft