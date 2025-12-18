Man drives against traffic in Bras Basah before crashing into car while under influence of etomidate

A 31-year-old man will be charged in court for driving under the influence of a drug and for dangerous driving.

This is the first case in Singapore where a motorist will be charged for a traffic offence involving the abuse of etomidate, the police said in a statement.

The incident happened on July 14 between 5.40pm and 6.30pm, when the man allegedly drove against the flow of traffic along Supreme Court Lane.

He then drove straight through a traffic junction from a right-turn-only lane in heavy traffic without slowing down and collided with another vehicle along Bras Basah Road towards Raffles Boulevard, near Bencoolen Street.

The damaged car driven by the offender while under the influence of etomidate (left) and the victim's car (right). PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that the man showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, drooping eyelids and delayed responses to questions.

He was also unable to give a coherent account of how the accident occurred.

A handheld breathalyser test showed a negative result for alcohol. However, a search of his car uncovered three e-vaporisers and a packet of contraband cigarettes.

The three e-vaporisers found in the possession of the 31-year-old man. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The man was arrested and subsequent blood analysis by the Health Sciences Authority detected etomidate in his system.

Etomidate and its analogues were classified as Class C controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Sept 1 this year.

Police said the man will be charged on Dec 18 with driving under the influence of a drug under Section 67(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act, and with dangerous driving under Section 64(1)(b) of the same Act.

The offence of driving under the influence of a drug carries a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, or up to 12 months' jail, or both. Repeat offenders face stiffer penalties, including higher fines and longer jail terms, and may also be disqualified from driving.

Dangerous driving carries a fine of up to $5,000, or up to 12 months' jail, or both, with harsher punishment for repeat offences.

Police said driving under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and irresponsible, adding that it was fortunate no one was injured in this case.

They also warned that tough action will be taken against motorists who drive under the influence of drugs, psychoactive or intoxicating substances, or alcohol.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation