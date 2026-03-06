A man was seen dragging a driver out of a car during an altercation at a carpark entrance in Bedok Reservoir. PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Man dragged out of car during vulgar confrontation at Bedok Reservoir

A man was seen dragging a driver out of a car during an altercation at Bedok Reservoir while unleashing a tirade of vulgarities.

In a two-part video posted by Instagram page @sgfollowsall, a man in a grey shirt can be heard hurling vulgarities at another man clad in green. A user in the comments noted that the incident occurred on March 3 at around 10.30pm.

Both videos have garnered over 265,000 views and hundreds of comments.

'You want to kill how many people?'

The first video showed the man in grey seemingly accusing the driver of smoking a Kpod near the car door, before opening it and dragging him out.

Kpods are electronic cigarette cartridges laced with etomidate, an anaesthetic agent. The sale, import, and possession of Kpods are illegal under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

The driver, wearing a green shirt, falls to the ground repeatedly as the man approaches, pointing at him and accusing him of using Kpods.

The man then shouts several phrases in Hokkien: "How old are you already", "Sit the f*** down", "You want to kill how many people?", "Do you know you can kill a lot of people?", "Everyone has parents", and "If I don't stop you now, how am I gonna stop you?"

The other man apologises profusely while getting berated.

The man in grey subsequently enters the car, while the man in green tries to hold the door open. However, the man inside the vehicle pushes him away.

Amid the chaos, a bystander approaches the scene in an attempt to intervene.

As the man drives off, another bystander — who appears to be recording the altercation — can be heard telling the driver that the vehicle should be parked at a carpark.

However, both men seemingly ignore the bystander — the driver exits the car and continues arguing with the man in green.

Based on the surroundings, it appears the video was taken at the carpark entrance of the Longvale HDB estate along Bedok Reservoir View.

However, it remains unclear how the men are related and whether Kpods were involved.

Stomp has reached out to sgfollowsall, the police, and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for comment.

'Just call police bro'

Comments on the posts were mixed, with several netizens saying that such incidents should be left to the authorities.

"Just call police, bro," a commenter wrote.

Some commenters suggested that the man should have simply taken the driver's car keys instead of trying to move the vehicle.

However, many netizens commended him for taking the initiative.

"Respect this member of the public," a comment read.

Others, however, were intrigued by how the man managed to utter the vulgarities with such passion.

"His N*C* sounds so sedap and impactful," one user quipped.

