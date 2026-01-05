Man claims car hit him while crossing road in Geylang, flashes middle finger and allegedly fakes injury

The man "falsely claimed" that the driver had hit him and pretended to fall to the ground, said a post that appeared on SGRV. PHOTOS: SGRV/FACEBOOK

A man allegedly pretended to be injured after claiming he was hit by a car when it honked at him while he was crossing the road.

According to Facebook page SGRV, the incident occurred at Cassia Crescent, Geylang, at around 12.45pm on Jan 3 and resulted in a roadblock that lasted more than an hour.

'Scared by the horn'

In the minute-long clip, a car was seen turning into a small lane as two individuals crossed the road without checking for oncoming traffic.

The driver said he honked once "purely to alert them", and slowed down as they neared the pavement.

One of the jaywalkers then turned around, raised his middle finger at the driver and approached the vehicle looking visibly agitated. He was seen yelling and gesturing at the windscreen, though his words could not be heard.

Moments later, the man grimaced, held onto his side, and touched his right knee, before bending over. He then knelt on the ground, continued gesturing and talking, and eventually sat down, remaining there until the clip ended.

According to the driver who shared the footage on SGRV, the man had "falsely claimed" that he had been hit by the car, "pretending to fall to the ground".

He also said the other individual — described in the post as his partner — called for an ambulance at the request of the man, but did not call the police.

After being told that the car was equipped with a dash camera, the man's story reportedly "changed" multiple times.

He initially claimed the vehicle had hit him, before saying he had twisted his knee because he was "scared by the horn". When the police arrived, he then said he had injured his leg while walking back to confront the driver.

The driver said the contradictions were "clearly visible on video", pointing to the man's body movements and lack of impact with the vehicle.

'Emotional distress' especially for driver's children

The driver said many people at a nearby coffeeshop appeared to have witnessed the incident, but none came forward to assist.

After reviewing the situation, the police concluded that no accident had occurred, the driver added. Paramedics also reportedly ruled out any injury and left within minutes. Stomp understands that no case was established.

The post added that the road was blocked for more than an hour, with the driver's two children, aged eight and nine, waiting in the car.

"The incident caused unnecessary stress, embarrassment, and emotional distress, especially for my children, who were in the car," the driver wrote.

He has since submitted the matter to the Magistrate's Court to seek compensation for the "time wasted and distress caused", adding that any compensation awarded will be donated to charity.

The video has since gone viral, drawing more than 1,600 reactions and 800 comments.

Some commenters joked that the man had already clinched the Best Actor award for 2026, while others felt the driver should have simply slowed down and let them cross without honking.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation