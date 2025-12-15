Man charged with molesting his 9-year-old son while boy was asleep

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Dec 15, 2025

A man allegedly molested his nine-year-old son while the child was asleep in a Housing Board flat in the Canberra area near Sembawang in November.

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the child's identity, was handed a molestation charge on Dec 15.

The father is accused of using his hand to rub his son's private parts while the boy was asleep in the master bedroom.

Court documents do not disclose how the alleged offence came to light. The man's case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 29.

For molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

