Man charged with cheating 2 women he met on dating apps out of $56,300 in investment scam

A 25-year-old man was charged on Jan 16 with cheating two women he met on dating apps out of a total of $56,300.

Fei Wei Siang was also charged with cheating an acquaintance out of $29,000.

He was accused of deceiving his three victims into believing that he would help them with investments, which he knew to be false, and transferring their money to his OCBC PayNow account.

The alleged offences were committed between April 2022 and April 2023.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term up to 10 years, a fine or both.

On the same day that Fei was charged, four other people were charged for scam-related activities.

One of them was a 18-year-old male teenager accused of setting up two bank accounts in April 2024 with the intention of surrendering the internet banking credentials to a criminal syndicate. He received $2,000 after relinquishing both his bank accounts.

He was charged with four counts of abetting by conspiracy to commit cheating and abetting to secure unauthorised access to computer systems.

A woman, 20, was also charged for setting up three bank accounts in 2022 and 2023 with the intention of surrendering the internet banking credentials to criminal syndicates. She was promised $700 for each bank account, but received only $1,400 after relinquishing her three accounts.

She faced six counts of abetting by conspiracy to commit cheating and abetting to secure unauthorised access to computer material.

The offence of abetting by conspiracy to cheat carries an imprisonment term up to three years, a fine or both.

Abetting to secure unauthorised access to the bank's computer system carries a fine up to $5,000, an imprisonment term up to two years or both.

Another two men, 21 and 32, were accused of surrendering their SingPass and internet banking credentials of their bank accounts that were used to facilitate scam activities by criminal syndicates.

The younger man was charged with eight counts of disclosure of passwords or access codes relating to national identity services, abetting to secure unauthorised access to banking computer systems, conspiracy to commit cheating, and assisting others in retaining proceeds from criminal conduct.

The other man was charged with two counts of unauthorised disclosure of access codes and abetting to secure unauthorised access to computer material.

The unauthorised disclosure of password or access in relation to national identity service carries a fine up to $10,000, an imprisonment term up three years, or both.

The offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct in certain

circumstances carries a fine up to $50,000, an imprisonment of up to three years or both.

