Man charged after he allegedly slapped 4-year-old boy at Woodlands bus stop

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

April 7, 2026

A man who allegedly slapped a four-year-old boy at a Woodlands bus stop and threatened to break the child’s fingers was charged in court on April 7.

Muhammad Firdhaus Mokhtar, 36, is now accused of one count each of assault, harassment, and using criminal force on another person.

He purportedly committed the offences at a bus stop near Block 875 Woodlands Street 82 at around noon on March 6.

Details about the child cannot be disclosed as there is a gag order on his identity.

According to court documents, Firdhaus allegedly struck both sides of the boy’s face.

He is also said to have grabbed the boy’s right arm and swung it back, causing the latter to step back.

Court documents stated that the man allegedly threatened to break the child’s fingers that day.

The boy later went to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and its staff alerted the police at around 5pm on March 6 after he was found with injuries to his cheek.

Police officers arrested Firdhaus later that day, and his case will be mentioned again in court on April 28.

For assaulting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to six years, fined up to $10,000 or both.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics slap

assault

court