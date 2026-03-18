The man unlocked the cash register and removed three rows of banknotes from it. PHOTOS: STOMP

Man breaks into The Seletar Mall's Liho outlet at 1am, unlocks cash register and steals $216

A midnight robbery took place at the LiHo outlet at The Seletar Mall, with the suspect caught on camera unlocking the cash register and swiping three rows of banknotes from it.

CCTV footage of the incident was posted on TikTok by Rodney Tang, owner of the popular bubble tea chain. The 54-year-old also owns Gong Yuan Ma La Tang, a mala restaurant chain with over a dozen outlets islandwide.

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Tang said the robbery occurred at about 1am on Feb 19. A man clad in black attire entered the store, which was unlocked at the time.

"The man was seen loitering outside our LiHo branch at The Seletar Mall before entering the cash register area," he said.

Man unlocks cash register and steals money

CCTV footage showed the man moving swiftly toward a cabinet below the cash register, opening it and reaching inside. When his search proves futile, he pauses to glance at the counter, pulling out what appears to be a key from a stationery organiser.

He slides the key into the lock and opens the cash register, wiping out three rows of banknotes — amounting to a few hundred dollars, Mr Tang recalled — before returning the key and leaving the store.

The man, 37-year-old Muhammad Shazuan Ali, was charged in court on March 17 for breaking in and stealing about $216 in cash, according to a report by AsiaOne.

He faces up to 10 years' jail along with a fine if found guilty.

Owner speculates man was a former staff

In his TikTok post, Mr Tang also interviews 30-year-old store manager Ho Soon Kee about the incident.

Mr Ho explains that the mall was open in the early hours of that day for the Spend Tonight, Redeem Tonight event organised by the mall, during which patrons could shop from 9pm to 4am to redeem e-vouchers.

Mr Tang points out that the intruder seemed familiar with where the safe deposit was kept, asking the manager if the culprit was a former employee.

"We don't know him at all. I think he should be someone from the mall. He seems to be familiar with us," Mr Ho responds.

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