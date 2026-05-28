The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the man, 22, had stabbed the woman, 21.

Man to be charged on May 28 over alleged murder in Choa Chu Kang

Samuel Devaraj

The Straits Times

May 27, 2026

A man, who was arrested after a woman he knew was found dead at an HDB lift lobby in Choa Chu Kang, will be charged in court on May 28 over his involvement in the alleged murder.

In an update on the case at about 5.30pm on May 27, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that the man, 22, had stabbed the woman, 21.

Earlier, at about 10am on May 27, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 at about 8.55pm on May 26.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying motionless at the 12th-floor lift lobby.

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She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The man was arrested for murder and was subsequently taken to the National University Hospital.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

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