Man arrested for stealing $20 from stall in Old Airport Road Food Centre, faces up to 7 years' jail

A 57-year-old man was arrested on Dec 4 for his suspected involvement in a series of thefts.

The police were alerted to a case at Old Airport Road Food Centre, where $20 in cash was stolen from a stall.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Dec 4.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is also believed to be involved in other similar cases.

The man will be charged in court on Dec 6 with theft in dwelling, which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

