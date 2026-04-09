Man arrested for loanshark harassment after allegedly securing gate of Telok Blangah unit with bicycle lock

A 34-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment at a Telok Blangah Crescent residential unit.

The police were alerted to the case, in which the unit had its main gate secured with a bicycle lock, on April 7 at around 5.30pm.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him within three hours of the report.

“Two bicycle lock keys which were found in the man’s possession and a bicycle lock found at the scene were seized as case exhibits,” said the police in a news release.

The man will be charged in court on April 9 under the Moneylender’s Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

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