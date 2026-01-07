Man arrested for loanshark harassment after Keat Hong Link unit gets splashed with white paint

A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspected loanshark harassment after a residential unit at Keat Hong Link had its main gate splashed with white paint.

The police were alerted to the case on Jan 2 at around 1.35pm.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Jan 5.

The man will be charged in court on Jan 7 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call the police at '999' if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

