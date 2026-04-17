Man arrested after trying to smuggle contraband cigarettes hidden in bread loaf

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

April 16, 2026

A Malaysian man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after he tried to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore by hiding them in a loaf of bread on April 7.

In a Facebook post on April 14, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it found the loaf of bread in the basket of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle, which was directed for checks.

ICA officers found eight packets of contraband cigarettes hidden within the loaf after inspecting it.

The man, 49, was later arrested in connection with the case and referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In a photograph of the incident that ICA shared in its post, packets of cigarettes can be seen stacked between slices of bread.

The post went viral, drawing some 3,300 reactions and more than 430 comments, and was shared about 1,300 times.

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