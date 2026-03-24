A 52-year-old man has been arrested for damaging at least 16 vehicles on the afternoon of March 23. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/FACEBOOK

Man arrested after allegedly smashing windscreens of at least 16 vehicles in Boon Lay car park

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windshields of at least 16 vehicles parked at a Boon Lay industrial building on the afternoon of March 23.

A two-minute video uploaded to Facebook group Singapore Incidents shows a person walking through the open-air car park, revealing the damage dealt to 15 cars and a van. Large cracks can be seen across much of each windscreen.

“A mad man rampage... and the bills for repair,” read the caption.

The person filming the video also jokes about the bad luck of a blue car that had entered the car park shortly before the incident occurred.

Many netizens reacted with a mix of disbelief and amusement.

“Times are bad. Windscreen makers need a living,” one comment read, while another added: “Windscreen sellers got lots of business to do, hit jackpot.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 18 Enterprise Road at about 1.35pm. A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and mischief.

Incident occurred at manufacturing company

Searches show that 18 Enterprise Road is occupied by Jebsen & Jessen Technology, a global packaging company. A company van was among the damaged vehicles.

Police said the man was conveyed conscious to hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that one person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

It is unclear what the man may have used to smash the windscreens. Police investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.