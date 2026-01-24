Man arrested after allegedly harassing staff at River Valley High School

The police said they received a call for assistance regarding an alleged case of harassment at River Valley High School at about 4.20pm on Jan 23. PHOTO: 猫的瞬间/XIAOHONGSHU

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

Jan 23, 2026

A man was arrested for disorderly behaviour after he allegedly harassed River Valley High School's staff on the afternoon of Jan 23.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance regarding an alleged case of harassment at the school at about 4.20pm. School principal Choy Wai Yin, in a note to parents which was later shared with ST, said that all staff and students are safe. She said the incident involved a visitor at the general office which required police assistance to manage. School staff took action swiftly and worked with the police to manage the situation. She added that the children's safety and wellbeing remained its priority.

The police said that the 33-year-old man was uncooperative, refusing to provide his particulars to the police when requested.

The man then began raising his voice, shouting at police officers and challenging them, the police said.

He was arrested for disorderly behaviour after he refused to comply with instructions from the police despite being given several warnings.

He did not use any weapons, the police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, the man had gone to the school to find a teacher, and after he refused to leave, the police were informed.

Photos on social media platform Xiaohongshu show a man in a white shirt being escorted by at least five police officers into a vehicle.

Another image shows the man being pinned to the ground by two police officers. Another four police officers can be seen in the same photo. Police investigations are ongoing.

