The 50-year-old man allegedly damaged bird traps set up by NParks near Block 51 Havelock Road. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested after allegedly damaging NParks bird traps at Havelock Road, causing crows to escape

A 50-year-old man will be charged in court for his suspected involvement in two cases of mischief that disrupted the National Parks Board's (NParks) crow population management operations.

The police said they were alerted on March 2 to two separate cases in which a man had allegedly damaged crow traps deployed by NParks at a grass patch near Block 51 Havelock Road.

This resulted in the escape of crows that had been trapped.

Through investigations and CCTV footage, officers identified the man and arrested him on March 4.

The man will be charged in court on March 6 with mischief causing disruption to the performance of a function of a public agency.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of such acts and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who damage public property or equipment deployed to serve public functions.

In January, a 77-year-old man was fined $500 after he tampered with a bird trap near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

He cut the cable ties securing the trap with a pair of scissors and opened the trap door, causing three birds to escape.

