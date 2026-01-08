Man arrested after $52,000 Rolex watch stolen from Sentosa home

A 34-year-old man was arrested after a Rolex watch worth $52,000 was stolen from a residential unit along Ocean Drive in Sentosa.

The police were alerted to the case of theft in dwelling on Jan 6 at around 10.25am.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Jan 7.

The stolen watch was recovered from him.

The man will be charged in court on Jan 8 with the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police said they have zero tolerance for such acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

