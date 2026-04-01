A video showing a man and a Stuff’d staff member in a heated altercation has gone viral. PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Man and server get into vulgarities-laden shouting match at Jurong Point’s Stuff’d outlet

A video of a heated argument between a staff member of the Stuff’d outlet in Jurong Point and a man, presumably a customer, has gone viral, with netizens divided over who was at fault.

The clip, shared on Instagram account @sgfollowsall on March 31, starts with a man, who appears to be a customer, confronting a Stuff’d staff member.

It is unclear what was said in the video or what the exchange was about, but both men could be heard yelling expletives — in English and Hokkien — at each other.

Towards the end of the video, the man challenges the staff member to come at him. Upon hearing this, the staff member retreats into the staff area and appears to retrieve an object before attempting to face off with the man, as two female colleagues restrain him.

A second video shows two security officers at the scene, while a woman — likely a passer-by — steps in. She can be heard saying, “do not engage” several times.

Netizens share unpleasant experiences at outlet

The two videos have garnered over 200,000 views and 300 comments on Instagram.

Netizens were unimpressed with the customer’s behaviour, though multiple Instagram users were confused about what had happened. Several asked for the customer to be taken to task.

“Dunno head, dunno tail. Anyone have (the) full story?” asked one.

“Arrest the customer. Protect your service line workers,” said another Instagram user.

“Should just give this customer one big punch,” suggested a netizen. ”Some customers’ behaviour just really deserves it.”

Not everyone took the side of the staff, though, with some citing previous unpleasant experiences at the outlet.

“Wow, never thought I would come across this video, I had a very bad encounter at this JP store recently, indeed — (I) recognised the employees. It’s very hurting & humiliating to be treated that way as a customer and I held my patience,” said one netizen.

“Ahhh these two guys… sometimes when you ask or request something they will answer you in a not very polite tone…” another netizen shared.

Several netizens also praised the woman who stepped in to break up the altercation.

“Respect to the (lady in) blue,” one netizen said.

“The auntie who says, ‘go inside’ – I think it’s the right thing (to do) at that moment,” another said.

Stomp has reached out to Stuff’d and the management of Jurong Point for more information.

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