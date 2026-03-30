Streams of vapour can be seen coming out of his nostrils. PHOTO: THE SG DAILY/FACEBOOK

Man allegedly vapes on MRT, tries to conceal device with jacket: ‘Poisoning all others in the cabin!’

A video of a man allegedly vaping discreetly in the MRT has gone viral, with netizens criticising his actions and calling for police action.

The 14-second clip, shared on Facebook page The SG Daily on March 27, shows the man bringing a device to his mouth while attempting to shield it with his jacket.

Streams of vapour can be seen escaping from his nostrils as he exhales before he gets up and leaves the cabin.

It is unclear when or where the video was taken, though the train appears to be travelling above ground.

The clip has garnered more than 97,000 views and 320 reactions.

Netizens upset

“Did anyone forward this video to (the) police?” one Facebook user asked, while others tagged the Singapore Police Force and Land Transport Authority.

Some netizens were horrified by the man’s apparent audacity to vape in public, despite his attempt to conceal the device.

“Vaping sia, so daring,” one commenter said, while another added: “Dare to challenge the law.”

Others felt his behaviour was inconsiderate. “Poisoning all others in the cabin!” said a netizen.

“Just send him a flying kick and call the police,” another said.

Still others found humour in the situation.

“Soon he will (go) knocking on heaven’s door,” quipped one.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for comment.

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