Man allegedly took tip box from Changi Airport food stall, found with various stolen currencies

A 21-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of theft within Changi Airport and Jewel.

The police said they were alerted on Nov 25 at about 7.40pm to a case of theft in dwelling at a food and beverage establishment at Terminal 1.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly taken a tip box containing cash from the establishment on Nov 24.

With the aid of footage from CCTVs, officers from Airport Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Dec 4.

An assortment of currencies, believed to have been stolen, were found on the man and were subsequently seized by the police.

Further investigations revealed that the man is also believed to be involved in five other similar cases of theft at the terminals of Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport.

The man will be charged in court on Dec 5 with theft in dwelling, which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine.

The police said they take a serious view of such offences and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

"Businesses, especially those operating in high-traffic public areas such as the airport and shopping malls, are advised to secure valuables such as tip boxes and cash containers to prevent opportunistic theft," the police added.

