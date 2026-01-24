Man allegedly steals durian worth $64 from Chinatown shop, stallowner calls him 'Master Houdini'

The man grabbed two boxes of durian from the storefront display, but they seemingly disappeared as he entered the store. PHOTO: 99OLDTREES/INSTAGRAM

A durian stall along Teo Hong Road in Chinatown has taken a lighthearted approach to an alleged case of theft at their outlet.

In a 1-minute clip posted on social media, 99 Old Trees Durian co-founder Kelvin Tan provided humorous commentary on CCTV footage showing a man who allegedly shoplifted two boxes of durian worth $64.

Captioned, "If you get caught committing a crime, we are gonna squeeze and milk as much content out of your crime", the post has since garnered over 182,000 views, 3,300 reactions and 145 comments on Instagram.

The clip, timestamped Jan 15 at around 2.45 pm, shows the man picking up two boxes from the storefront display of 99 Old Trees Durian.

Footage from the first camera captures him stepping into the store while holding the two boxes. However, the boxes seemingly disappear as he enters, as shown by footage from another security camera installed inside the stall.

The store later revealed that it had a third "discreet camera" that captured an angle missed by the other two. The footage shows the man sliding the two boxes into his bag as he steps into the store.

"Whoa! Basket. This guy still can Geh siao KKJ stop and stare," Kelvin quipped, highlighting how the man had the audacity to walk around and browse the store after pocketing the durian boxes.

In the accompanying caption, however, 99 Old Trees Durian included a more sympathetic note: "But seriously ah, if you really feel like eating and living on hard times, let us know. We treat you."

Speaking to Stomp, a spokesperson for 99 Old Trees Durian said the stolen boxes were worth $64 in total, with each box priced at $32.

The representative added that a police report was lodged and the suspect had been identified.

PHOTO: OLDTREES99/INSTAGRAM

In a recent Instagram Story post updating followers on the incident, the stall said it wanted to give the man a chance, emphasising that it simply did not want him to repeat the act.

PHOTO: 99OLDTREES/INSTAGRAM

Netizens entertained by lighthearted portrayal

Most netizens praised the store for turning the alleged shoplifting incident into entertaining content.

"Narration better than Crimewatch. Makes u wanna stay tuned for episode 2," one user said.

Meanwhile, others criticised the man caught in the act, calling him "no class" for attempting to steal durians.

"Some more [sic] your shop literally walking distance to Cantonment," another user quipped.

One netizen joked that the store's durian was "too good", encouraging others to "better come buy before it's stolen".

"Abraca-durian is going to be my fav magic word from now on," another user added.

