A man wearing a mask and cap was seen removing the cage.

Man allegedly steals cage with bird from HDB corridor, owner gives him 24 hours to return it

A man was caught on camera approaching a caged bird hanging along an HDB corridor before allegedly making off with it, prompting the pet owner to share footage of the incident and appeal for its return.

User @mohamedfaridfakhri took to Instagram to share CCTV clips of the alleged theft, which show a man wearing a white mask and cap reaching for a bird cage hanging along an HDB corridor.

He twists the cage before lifting it off its handle and sheepishly making off with it.

The video then cuts to another scene showing two police officers at the scene.

In the accompanying caption, Mohamedfaridfakhri says he is giving the alleged thief 24 hours to return the bird and its cage, “with a kind heart”.

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He warns that if the bird and cage are not returned, he will “take things further and come to see you myself”.

“It’s your call, mate — let’s sort it out nicely,” he says.

Based on the timestamp on the video, the incident appears to have taken place at around 3.16am on Nov 23. However, it is unclear where it occurred.

The 24-hour warning has since expired, and there has been no update on the original poster’s account.

Netizens condemn man’s actions

The TikTok post has racked up more than 31,000 views, 490 reactions and 35 comments. The video was also reposted on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page, where it garnered more than 47,000 views.

Netizens were amused and agahst at the man’s actions.

“Stupid thing to do... He thinks he can escape from your CCTV, but he forgot in the lift got CCTV and staircase level two got CCTV under void deck. Where can he run?” asked a TikTok user.

“What an idiot — trying to steal without anyone seeing, but the fool forgot about the CCTV,” an Instagram user said.

Some were appalled by the man’s action.

“This is disgusting,” said a TikToker. Another said: “No tolerance, no excuses, so disgraceful.”

“This person confirm aim very long already, night-time robber,” said a netizen, alluding to the hour at which the video was recorded.

Another eagle-eyed user spotted the man’s paint-stained trousers and attempted to guess his occupation: “He is a painter, I can tell from his pants already.”

Stomp has reached out to mohamedfaridfakhri for more details.

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