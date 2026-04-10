The man allegedly took four pairs of shoes from the rack. PHOTOS: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Man allegedly steals and discards 4 pairs of shoes from Woodlands HDB corridor, police report lodged

A police report has been lodged after a man allegedly swiped four pairs of shoes from outside an HDB unit in Woodlands while wearing gloves, before appearing to toss them down a rubbish chute.

Netizen Ridzwan Zuhaire Zuraime shared CCTV footage of the incident on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, stating that the incident occurred on April 10 at about 6.05am.

The HDB unit, located along Woodlands Drive 73, had multiple pairs of footwear placed on a rack along the corridor.

In the video, a man in a singlet, shorts, and slippers hurries into the corridor, peering outside the flat. He also appears to be wearing a pair of black gloves.

Squatting down, he grabs four pairs of shoes from the rack — including two pairs of children’s shoes — bundling them together and rushing towards the other end of the corridor.

He then appears to throw the shoes down a central refuse chute.

Mr Ridzwan said he did not recognise the man, and was certain it was not his immediate neighbour.

“My twins’ sandals for school, all gone. Realised it when we were about to send them to school,” he added in the caption.

According to a screenshot of the police report Mr Ridzwan filed, one pair of shoes and three pairs of sandals were reported stolen, amounting to about $150. He had also notified a town council worker to keep a lookout for any footwear in the bin.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to Sembawang Town Council and Mr Ridzwan for more information.

‘Must be some underlying issue’: Netizens speculate dispute

The post garnered more than 17,000 views and over 100 comments.

When a netizen asked why the recording stopped after the man threw away the shoes, Mr Ridzwan said it was because the footage would have revealed the man’s face.

“Was there some misunderstanding between the two families? Looks like an act of mischief,” one netizen suggested.

When another asked if there had been a dispute between them, Mr Ridzwan replied: “Not my neighbour, and I try not to offend people.”

Others defended Mr Ridzwan, saying it was “strange that he targeted kids’ slippers”.

“There must be some underlying issue, but this behaviour isn’t acceptable,” a user pointed out.

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