Man allegedly gets Anytime Fitness membership revoked for going topless in gym, questions fairness of gender dress code

A man's Anytime Fitness (AF) membership was allegedly revoked after he removed his shirt at one of the franchise's outlets to "check himself out", prompting him to question the fairness of the dress code for men and women.

On March 5, TikTok user @bookofhamid uploaded a video supposedly showing a screenshot of a message from AF, Singapore's largest gym franchise, notifying him that his membership access had been revoked across 15 outlets.

The video has amassed over 110,000 views and more than 120 comments.

'Why are women allowed to wear gym shorts shorter than my boxers?'

In the video, the TikToker, who goes by Nihal, admits that going topless violates gym rules but challenges the fairness of the gym's gender-based dress code.

"If guys are not allowed to take off their shirts, why the f*** are women allowed to wear gym shorts shorter than my boxers that go up their butt crack, and sports bras that literally show off their entire cleavage?" he said.

Nihal argued that if women are allowed to work out "half-a** naked" in the gym, he should likewise be allowed to remove his shirt. He added that he had been wearing long pants during the session.

"What's wrong with me taking off my shirt just to check myself out?" he said.

In response to comments, Nihal claimed that one of his previous videos, in which he was shirtless at an AF outlet, was reported by a user, leading to the ban.

He added that the video had been recorded at 2am.

In response to Stomp's queries, an AF spokesperson said members are required to don "appropriate workout attire and remain properly clothed" while using the gym.

The policy is part of the gym's commitment to providing a "safe, respectful, and comfortable" environment for members.

Stomp has reached out to bookofhamid for comment.

'Finally someone said it'

Many commenters expressed sympathy and support for Nihal.

"Finally someone said it," one wrote, while others accused the gym of having "double standards" when it comes to men's and women's attire.

Another TikToker added that a friend had been banned for lifting his shirt and revealing his midriff, sarcastically pointing out that sports bras are permitted.

Several simply encouraged Nihal to switch to another gym. "This gym too sensi," a commenter said.

