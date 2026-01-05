Man allegedly damaged police signage on purpose at Stadium Place, charged with vandalism

A 37-year-old man believed to have deliberately damaged a Crime Alert Signage (CAS) was arrested and charged with vandalism.

The police were alerted to the case along Stadium Place on Dec 30, 2025, at about 4.10pm. The CAS belonged to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV, officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the man on Jan 2.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in another case of vandalising a public banner.

The man was charged in court on Jan 3 with the offence of vandalism, which carries a fine not exceeding $2,000 or a jail term not exceeding three years. He also faces between three and eight strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards acts of vandalism and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation