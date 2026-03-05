In a TikTok clip uploaded on March 2, a man was allegedly seen vaping at Changi Airport Terminal 1. PHOTOS: KEMKEM7717/TIKTOK

Man allegedly caught vaping at Changi Airport transit area: 'How the hell he go through custom?'

A man was caught vaping in what appears to be a designated smoking area in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by user @kemkem7717 on March 2, a man in a blue long-sleeved shirt could be seen smoking from what appears to be an electronic cigarette (vape) device.

The TikTok clip included a geotag indicating it was taken at Changi Airport Terminal 1. Signs seemingly pointing towards departure gates is also visible in the background, suggesting the video was filmed in the transit area.

"How the hell he go through custom?" the caption in the video read.

The video has racked up over 17,500 views and over 2,800 reactions.

Red bins at airport allow tourists to dispose vapes

The use of e-cigarettes, or vapes, is illegal in Singapore. First-time offenders over the age of 18 face a $700 fine for the possession, usage, and purchase of vapes. Those under 18 face a $500 fine.

Second-time offenders are required to participate in a three-month rehabilitation programme, while those on their third or subsequent offence face a fine of up to $2,000.

Stiffer penalties, including deportation, for vaping offences committed by tourists and foreigners were implemented on Sept 1, 2025. Red bins placed at the airport allow transit passengers to dispose of their vape devices, The Straits Times reported.

Stomp has reached out to kemkem7717 and the Health Sciences Authority for comment.

