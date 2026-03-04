Man allegedly burns clothes after quarrel with wife, sets Kovan condo unit on fire

A man allegedly set fire to clothes after arguing with his wife. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

A fire, allegedly started by a man after a quarrel with his wife, gutted a condominium unit in Kovan and injured a firefighter.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a fire broke out at Vina Lodge condominium — located along Sirat Road — at about 4pm on March 2. Two fire engines, four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles, and two police cars were at the scene when reporters arrived.

It is understood that a 64-year-old male homeowner and his wife had a quarrel before the incident, and in a fit of anger, the man set fire to some clothes in the room, and the blaze soon spread out of control.

A video shared by TikTok user @chillnwithkids shows a third-level condominium unit engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing to the skies, leaving the exterior walls blackened with soot.

Man apologised to neighbour before being taken away by police

Residents told Shin Min Daily News that more than 20 people were evacuated. There were no reports of injuries among the residents.

One resident, known only as Mr Huang (transliterated from Chinese), 63, revealed that a couple in their 60s lived in the affected unit.

"I saw them escaping, and they were questioned by the police later. They have lived here for about three years, and I occasionally see their children. I went forward to console the man. He said, 'sorry', before being taken away by the police. I am not sure if his wife went with them."

A resident living opposite the affected unit said he was working from home when the power suddenly went out. When he stepped outside to check, he saw thick black smoke filling the hallway.

Neighbours were also heard shouting "Fire!" as they rushed downstairs.

"I immediately told my father to rush home. My younger brother and mother were at work at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured. It appeared the fire was concentrated mainly in the living room and master bedroom of the opposite unit."

Firefighter sustains minor burns

In response to Stomp's queries, the police revealed that they were alerted to the incident at about 4pm at 22 Sirat Road. A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of mischief by fire.

He is expected to be charged on March 4. Investigations are underway.

In a separate statement, the SCDF confirmed that upon arrival, they found a bedroom on fire and used a water jet to extinguish it.

Three occupants of the unit had evacuated before their arrival. One firefighter sustained minor burns during the firefighting operation and was sent to Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

The officer was discharged on the same day.

