Man allegedly breaks into Korean fried chicken place in Bukit Timah through toilet window, steals $155

A 55-year-old man was charged on Dec 16 for breaking into a Korean fried chicken restaurant in Bukit Timah and stealing $155.

Singaporean Tang Hian Leng was accused of breaking and climbing through the toilet window of Oven & Fried Chicken at 16 Chun Tin Road on Dec 14 at 1.14am.

The police were alerted to the case at about 11.42am.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV, officers from Clementi Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established Tang's identity and arrested him within seven hours of the report.

The offence of housebreaking and theft carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation