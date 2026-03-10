Man allegedly attacks auxiliary officer with parang near Geylang Bazaar

A man was allegedly seen attacking an auxiliary officer with a parang at a pedestrian crossing near the Geylang Ramadan Bazaar. PHOTOS: MS NOH

A man was allegedly seen attacking an auxiliary officer with a parang at a pedestrian crossing near the Geylang Ramadan Bazaar.

An eyewitness shared a dashcam video of the incident with Stomp, stating that it happened at about 10.56pm on March 9.

Man allegedly attacks auxiliary officer with parang

Moments before the incident, the alleged attacker is seen trying to climb over red and white barriers placed along the side of the road.

As the traffic light at a pedestrian crossing along Sims Avenue near Wisma Geylang Serai turns green, the man grabs an auxiliary police officer standing nearby and appears to hold an object to the officer's neck.

Following the incident, the dashcam driver, who wished to be known as Ms Noh, said she parked her car nearby and rushed to the scene. By the time she and her family members arrived, the perpetrator had already been restrained by other auxiliary officers.

Ms Noh claimed that the man was armed with a parang during the confrontation. However, the weapon was nowhere to be found when she and her family were at the scene.

Shortly after, Ms Noh said the auxiliary officers flagged down a police patrol car. Two police officers subsequently led the alleged perpetrator away in handcuffs.

PHOTO: MS NOH

In response to Stomp's queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 10.50pm on March 9.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

