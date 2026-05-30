The man alleged that the boys were trying to break the lock of an Anywheel bicycle.

Man accused of slapping boy’s phone away in viral video says boys had broken Anywheel bicycle lock

A man who allegedly slapped a boy’s phone away in a video circulating online has accused him and another boy of breaking the lock on an Anywheel bicycle.

A video uploaded by TikTok user @slowest_in_yishun1 on May 24 showed a man charging towards the camera outside an HDB block and saying, “Come ah, come ah, record,” before slapping the phone away.

The clip, which is no longer available, was reposted across multiple social media platforms, including by Instagram account @sgfollowsall on May 26.

When contacted, the boy who recorded the video told Stomp that he and a friend had been “playing” and riding the Anywheel bicycle when the man approached them and accused them of stealing it.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Based on the footage, the altercation happened near Block 334A Yishun Street 31.

According to the boy, the incident happened at about 5.10pm on 24 May. He added that he had never met the person prior to the encounter in the shown in the video.

Man alleges boys were breaking lock of Anywheel bicycle

Speaking to Stomp, the man in the video claimed he had just returned from work when he caught two boys trying to break the lock of an Anywheel bicycle with their feet at a void deck.

He said he then took a photo of them as evidence for a police report he intended to file.

The man, who declined to be named, said he subsequently confronted the boys and asked why they did not download the Anywheel app instead of breaking the bicycle lock in an area in full view of a police camera.

He added that the boys then ran off, with one of them allegedly shouting: “F*ck your mother n*****”.

The man said he managed to catch up with one of the boys and asked if he knew the other boy, but the boy replied that he had only met him that day.

The man then noticed the other boy recording the interaction on his phone, prompting him to run towards the boy and try to snatch the device away.

He added that both boys fled afterwards and were not seen again.

The man claimed he did not commit “any form of assault” and decided to report the matter to the police after seeing the video circulating online, which he felt was “taken out of context”.

The boy who recorded the video declined to comment on the man’s allegations.

Responding to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics Trending

anywheel

bicycle

Yishun

vandalism

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.