Indian national Akash Tiwari, 36, is accused of committing the offences on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Bangkok to Singapore on Feb 9. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: THE STRAITS TIMES

Man accused of deliberately using body to make contact with buttock of SIA cabin crew member

An Indian national was charged in court on March 17 with using criminal force to commit outrage of modesty and intentional harassment on board an aircraft.

Akash Tiwari, 36, is accused of committing the offences on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Bangkok to Singapore on Feb 9.

The police were alerted to the incident at 4.27pm, according to a March 16 police news release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Akash allegedly touched the female cabin crew member when she was serving him on the flight.

Court documents said he deliberately used his body to make contact with the woman's buttock area. She immediately warned him to stop touching her and proceeded to the galley to prepare for landing.

Akash followed her to the galley, where he allegedly continued harassing her by moving closer to her and cornering her in the confined space.

The woman shouted at him and left the galley, but Akash continued following her into the aisle and only returned to his seat after she reported the matter to her supervisor.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and arrested Akash.

He has indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges, reports The Straits Times.

The offence of using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Intentionally causing harassment carries an imprisonment term of up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

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