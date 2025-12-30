Walkerken happened to have a camera mounted, which captured the entire incident. PHOTO:WALKERKENSG/TIKTOK

Man accidentally sends passport into airport baggage conveyor belt: 'One of the stupidest things I've ever done'

A man who accidentally sent his passport down a baggage conveyor belt at Changi Airport while checking in for a Scoot flight sheepishly admitted that it was "one of the stupidest things I've ever done".

TikToker @walkerkensg, who vlogged the entire check-in process, posted a minute-long clip of the incident. While attaching a luggage tag, he places his passport on top of his bag and momentarily forgets about it.

By the time the luggage moves down the conveyor belt, he realises his passport is still on top of his bag — and panic sets in.

The clip posted on Christmas Eve has since garnered over 166,200 views, 3,540 reactions, and 46 comments. The TikToker told Stomp that the incident took place on Dec 23 around 10.30 pm, when he was checking in for his 2am flight.

In another clip on Dec 26, walkerkensg approaches the staff in charge of the check-in area and shows them the recording of the incident as proof.

The passport is eventually retrieved after almost an hour and airport staff verify it before returning it to him, with his boarding pass still intact.

In the clip, he thanks the staff for helping him and allowing him to continue his trip to Shenyang, which he says cost $5,000.

"I swear to God, I'm not making this up," walkerkensg said.

'Check in passport': Netizens

"You too focus [sic] making content," one netizen said, to which walkerkensg responded that his camera was mounted, enabling him to capture the entire incident.

"At least you didn't realise it earlier and try to crawl into the conveyor belt out of panic – that would have been disastrous," another quipped.

A TikToker added in jest: "Luggage says: Tks see you on the other side."

