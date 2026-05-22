Man, 92, pleads not guilty over fatal Holland Road crash that killed motorcyclist, injured wife

The 92-year-old appeared at court in a wheelchair on May 22.

A 92-year-old driver allegedly involved in a collision with a motorcycle that killed a 30-year-old rider and injured his pillion passenger pleaded not guilty on the morning of May 22.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused, Henry Chia Soo Boon, faces two charges of driving without due care and attention.

The accident took place at about 6.45pm on April 13, 2023, at a junction between Holland Road and Jalan Jelita.

Red jeep collides with motorcycle

At the time of the accident, Chia was driving a red jeep. The deceased, 30-year-old Mohamed Nasruddin Mohamed Sani, was riding a motorcycle with his wife, 29-year-old Norlizdawati Baharudin, in the pillion seat.

The court heard that the accident occurred at an uncontrolled junction — an intersection with no traffic lights, road markings, or signs.

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The motorcyclist was travelling along westbound Holland Road towards Ulu Pandan Road, while Chia was driving in the opposite direction, intending to make a right turn into Jalan Jelita.

Chia entered a U-turn lane and slowed down while preparing to turn into Jalan Jelita, but did not come to a complete stop. The speed limit along the road was 60kmh.

Dashcam footage shown in court captured Chia’s car turning into Jalan Jelita when the left side of the vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The car then mounted a kerb, while the rider and pillion passenger were thrown off the motorcycle.

Station Inspector (SI) Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman said road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, with good weather, moderate traffic flow, and clear visibility.

Rider dies in hospital

The rider later died in hospital from his injuries, while his wife was hospitalised for 16 days.

According to CNA, the rider suffered multiple fractures and head injuries, going into cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on the day of the accident.

An autopsy report found that the cause of death was multiple injuries sustained from a motor vehicle collision.

Both the motorcycle and the car were also found to have sustained extensive damage. However, it could not be determined whether any mechanical fault had contributed to the accident.

Defence questions police investigation

During cross-examination, the defence questioned why the police did not record a statement from Chia’s wife, who had been in the car with him at the time of the accident.

SI Firdaus testified that Chia’s wife had been “quite in distress” after the accident. Officers spoke to her briefly, and the information she provided was consistent with facts obtained during investigations.

The officer also revealed that police interviewed the deceased’s wife on the night of the accident. She confirmed they had been on their way to deliver wine at the time.

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