Man, 85, drives yellow car along corridors of NUS engineering campus

The car was spotted driving along a narrow corridor in the building. PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM, HAHAHA/XIAOHONGSHU

An 85-year-old man is assisting with police investigations after driving onto the walkway of a building at the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus on Feb 6.

A video of the incident, shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall, shows the car driving along a corridor inside the building.

In another photo posted on Xiaohongshu, the car stops in an open space as two security officers approach it. A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance is also seen parked along the road.

Other photos show the vehicle driving along sheltered walkways, coming close to students seated at tables.

Security officers were seen approaching the car. PHOTO: HIRIS/XIAOHONGSHU

When the car stops outside a food stall in the building, several members of the public are seen gathered near the driver's door.

Paramedics assess one person for minor injuries

In response to queries from Stomp, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an incident at 2 Engineering Drive 3 — an address within NUS' College of Design and Engineering — on Feb 6 at 12.15pm.

The driver is assisting with investigations for negligence. Police investigations are ongoing.

In a separate statement, SCDF said one person was assessed for minor injuries but refused to be conveyed to the hospital. It's unclear if the injured individual was the driver.

An NUS spokesperson confirmed that no one from the university was injured.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.