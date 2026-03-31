SCDF deployed inflated air packs at the foot of Block 358 Clementi Avenue 2. PHOTO: 新加坡华人网/FACEBOOK

Man, 79, apprehended after 2-hour confrontation with police at Clementi HDB flat

The police arrested a 79-year-old man after a confrontation that lasted over two hours at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Clementi — the senior had locked himself in the apartment, prompting officers to force their way in.

The incident occurred at about 11.20am on March 30, at Block 358 Clementi Avenue 2.

Safety air pack deployed

Photos posted on the Singapore Chinese Web (新加坡华人网) Facebook page showed an inflated air pack positioned at the foot of the HDB block. The area was also cordoned off by the police.

At least two police vehicles, two riot control vehicles, five Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescue vehicles, and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The police told Stomp that when officers arrived at the scene, it was established that the 79-year-old had locked himself in the unit.

Despite repeated attempts by police officers to persuade him to open the door, the man refused, reports Shin Min Daily News.

At about 1.50pm, more than two hours later, police officers forced their way into the unit. The man was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported.

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said they were alerted to the case at about 11.45am on the day.

Two safety air packs were deployed in response to the incident. Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team officers were also on standby for precautionary reasons.

In March 2024, a 53-year-old woman was apprehended after she locked herself in a room at a unit in Block 22 Havelock Road.

Helplines

MENTAL WELL-BEING

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

COUNSELLING

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

ONLINE RESOURCES

mindline.sg

eC2.sg

tinklefriend.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

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