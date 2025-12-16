Man, 77, charged with mischief for letting 3 crows escape from NParks bird trap in Toa Payoh

A 77-year-old man was charged with mischief on Dec 16 for allegedly letting three crows escape from a bird trap deployed by National Parks Board (NParks) in Toa Payoh.

Singaporean Tan See Chee was accused of committing the offence at a grass patch located at Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Oct 20 at 5.50pm.

He allegedly used scissors to cut the cable ties securing the netting of the bird trap, resulting in the escape of three trapped crows, and caused disruption to the NParks' function of managing the crow population.

The police said they were alerted to a case at about 6.15pm.

Through investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage, Tan's identity was established on Oct 22.

The offence of mischief causing disruption to the performance of a function of a public agency carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine or both.

The police added they take a serious view of such acts of mischief and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who damage public property or any apparatus deployed to serve public functions.

