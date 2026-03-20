Man, 63, arrested after series of thefts involving shoes, clothes and parcels in Serangoon and Bidadari

A 63-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of theft cases.

The police said in a news release that between Feb 28 and March 17, five cases of theft were reported at Serangoon Avenue 3, Mount Vernon Road and Bidadari Park Drive.

The stolen items included clothes, shoes and parcels left outside residential units.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on March 18.

Several pieces of clothing not belonging to him were recovered during the arrest and seized as case exhibits.

Photos released by the police show items including five pairs of women’s shoes, a shirt and a phone cover.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The man will be charged in court on March 20 with theft and fraudulent possession of property.

If convicted of theft, he faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both. For fraudulent possession of property, he may be fined up to $3,000, up to one year’s jail, or both.

The police said they have zero tolerance for such crimes and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders.

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