Man, 61, arrested after allegedly punching victim in fight at Geylang Road, causing severe head injuries

A 61-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched a person during a physical altercation at Geylang Road.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to the incident on Jan 18 at about 4.20pm.

They did not specify the gender of the victim who sustained severe head injuries.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department identified the suspect and arrested him on the same day.

The man will be charged in court on Jan 20 with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or caning.

The police added that they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence and will take firm action towards those who blatantly disregard the law.

