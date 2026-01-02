The man was seen filming his own “hit” while trying to attract attention from other drivers on the road. PHOTO: 庞少/FACEBOOK

Man, 60, sparks collision after dangerous driving, then pretends he got run down by the other car

A case of road rage sparked by a 60-year-old man's dangerous driving, led to a collision between two vehicles and a brief altercation, before the driver pretended that he had been knocked down by the other car.

Feng Tianxing (transliterated) had changed lanes without signaling and braked suddenly, angering the other driver and leading both to overtake the other and brake repeatedly before colliding.

After both drivers dismounted and argued by the roadside, Feng staged the accident.

Facing three charges of being a public nuisance, as well as violating the Road Traffic Act and the Road Traffic Ordinance, Feng pleaded guilty to two charges on Dec 30. The remaining charge will be taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Road rage led to collision

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on the road leading up to Sentosa on Jan 28, 2024, at around 9.30am

Court documents revealed that the other driver involved was a 63-year-old man driving his family to a gathering in Sentosa. While driving along Telok Blangah Road, he was met by Feng, who suddenly changed lanes without signaling, forcing him into a sudden halt.

The two vehicles then continued on their way and turned left into the Sentosa entrance. However, Feng braked suddenly again, causing the other driver to stop abruptly as well.

Angered by Feng's actions, the other driver overtook Feng's car and braked abruptly, leading to the collision. Feng then got out of his car and argued with the other driver and his family.

For insurance purposes, the other driver took photos of his car and tried to leave, only to be met by Feng, who physically blocked his way and repeatedly opened the other vehicle's doors.

As the other driver drove off, Feng lunged into his car and fell to the ground while recording himself.

A video of the incident, captured on a dashcam, has since gone viral.

Feng was seen shouting in both English and Hokkien: "He hit me!" and "How could he hit me?" in an attempt to attract attention from passersby.

His behaviour led to a road obstruction, while another driver, who was not involved in the incident, said he saw Feng honking and flashing the middle finger.

Dangerous driving put elderly and children at risk

The prosecution requested a sentence of two to three weeks' jail for Feng, as well as a suspension of his driver's license at all levels for 24 months and a fine of $80 to $100.

It noted that Feng had cut into the other driver's lane twice and braked abruptly, which were dangerous acts of driving capable of causing an accident. As the other driver's car held elderly passengers and children, this could have led to severe consequences.

The prosecution added that Feng had no reason to lie in the middle of the road and was the instigator of the incident, but instead portrayed himself as the victim.

If Feng believed the other driver had done something wrong, he could have called the police, but he did not.

