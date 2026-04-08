Man, 60, nabbed within 8 hours over loanshark harassment in Tampines and Ubi

A 60-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in two cases of loanshark harassment at Ubi Avenue 1 and Tampines Street 22.

The police said they were alerted to the cases on April 6, in which two residential units had their main gates secured with bicycle locks. Debtor’s notes were also pasted on the gates.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the man’s identity and arrested him within eight hours.

Two bicycle locks, two debtor’s notes and one mobile phone were seized as case exhibits, said the police in a news release.

The man will be charged in court on April 8 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

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