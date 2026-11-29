Man, 59, stabs flatmate with scissors 6 times, smashes glass mug on his face after getting tired of constant nagging

A man attacked his retired flatmate with a glass mug and scissors during a dispute, leaving him with multiple stab wounds and facial injuries.

Sim Bee Teck, 59 , was sentenced to 18 months’ jail after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and another charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Believed flatmate had eavesdropped on him

The incident happened on Aug 2 at a rental flat in the Bedok area where Sim and the victim, a 57-year-old retiree , lived together.

Police received a report at about 1 1.18pm that night from the victim, who said he needed an ambulance as he was bleeding heavily after being stabbed by his flatmate.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, investigations revealed that Sim had grown upset because he believed his flatmate was eavesdropping on his phone conversations and was also irritated by the man’s constant nagging .

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The two men got into an argument, which escalated into a physical fight.

Smashed mug on flatmate’s face

During the altercation, Sim picked up a glass mug a nd repeatedly smashed it against the victim’s face. The mug eventually fell to the floor and shattered.

Sim then went into the kitchen, took a pair of scissors and stabbed his flatmate six times.

The victim subsequently called the police for help.

When officers arrived, they found bl ood scattered across the floor, as well as the scissors allegedly used in the attack .

The victim was taken to Changi General Hospital, where doctors found i njuries to his cheeks and chin, as well as two stab wounds to his chest .

He also had one stab wound each on the left side of his chest, left arm and left leg .

His injuries were serious enough to require hospitalisation and surgery . He was admitted to the intensive care unit at one point and discharged on Aug 6 .

Medical examinations also found fractures to his nasal bridge and facial bones .

Sim was a rrested on the day of the attack.

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