A man was seen reaching under the blue tarpaulin sheet cover the jewellery. PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Man, 58, allegedly takes $1,000 worth of jewellery from Woodlands stall while owner goes for toilet break

A jewellery stall owner was shocked to discover that five silver necklaces worth nearly $1,000 were stolen, after CCTV footage revealed a man palming the jewellery when the stall was left unattended.

Police confirmed that a 58-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

The incident occurred on March 24 at about 10.30am, at a stall located at Block 303 Woodlands Street 31.

Ms Ding (transliterated), a 46-year-old employee at a nearby hardware store, told Shin Min Daily News that the silver jewellery stall was situated in front of her shop. The stall owner had briefly stepped away to use the toilet, covering the items with a blue tarpaulin sheet.

Within five minutes, a man had alleged stolen the necklaces.

When the stall owner returned and discovered the theft, he filed a police report immediately and requested CCTV footage from Ms Ding.

Jewellery amounting nearly $1,000 go missing

Footage of the theft, shared by Instagram page @sgfollowsall, shows a man in a white shirt and black pants loitering near the stall.

After glancing around, he lifts the sheet and reaches under it with his left hand, before fishing out some items.

The man proceeds to walk away with the loot, undetected by the neighbouring stall’s customers.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 11.30am that day. Investigations are ongoing.

Frequent thefts reported at neighbouring stalls

Ms Ding mentioned that the stall owner sets up his stall about twice every month, adding that the incident was rumoured to have caused losses of nearly $1,000.

She also said that nearby stalls have experienced shoplifting, and that she and her colleagues remain on guard despite having CCTVs installed outside the shop.

Ms Wang (transliterated), an employee at a nearby grocery store, said that thefts happen frequently at her shop as well, with some repeat offenders captured on CCTV.

“We’ve been working here long enough to recognise these people,” she said, “but most stolen items are small and inexpensive, so we don’t always report them. We just have to stay alert.”

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