Man, 56, arrested for allegedly smashing car windows, stealing $100 cash in Tengah and Bukit Batok

A 56-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of mischief and theft cases involving multiple vehicles.

On May 3, the police received several reports of car side windows being smashed in Tengah and Bukit Batok.

Items, including about $100 in cash and paper receipts, were stolen from one of the cars, the police said in a news release on May 4.

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him within 13 hours of the first report.

Police also released images of the attire he was allegedly wearing during the incidents. He was seen wearing a blue T-shirt, a pair of shorts, a white fedora and a face mask.

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The man is expected to be charged on May 5 with theft. Investigations into the offence of mischief are ongoing.

If convicted, he faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

MP, residents respond

Dr Choo Pei Ling, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, said in a Facebook post on May 4 that she had been informed of a “recent vandalism incident” at Block 112 Plantation Crescent carpark in Tengah.

She added that the carpark falls under the Plantation Acres-Grange Residents’ Network (RN).

“My team, including RN representatives, and I remain in close communication with the relevant agencies, and we will continue to follow through as needed,” she said.

Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported on May 4 that the Tengah incident occurred at about 10.30am on May 3 at level 1A of the multi-storey carpark and involved three vehicles.

The police said they received several reports of side windows of cars being shattered near Tengah and Bukit Batok on May 3. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

“My car was parked here at around 8pm the night before, and the next morning I found out the window was smashed, so I called the police,” the owner of one of the affected cars told Shin Min.

He added that his cash card was still in his car.

Another affected car owner told Shin Min he had parked his vehicle there on May 1 and only discovered the damage after being contacted by police on May 3 at about 11am.

The police said they take a firm stance against such offences and will deal with offenders sternly in accordance with the law.

They also advised vehicle owners to take precautions, such as parking in well-lit areas, installing anti-theft alarms and using dash cameras with 24-hour recording.

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