Man, 53, charged over Dec 19 stabbing incident in Tampines

The incident happened on Dec 19 at about 5.55pm, near the U-Taste coffeeshop in Tampines Central 1. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Claudia Tan

Dec 20, 2025

The Straits Times

A man, who was arrested within six hours of a stabbing incident in Tampines, has been charged in court with voluntary causing hurt with a knife.

Mohamed Sufian Mohamed Sabri, 53, was accused in court on Dec 20 of using a knife to stab Mr Mohd Hyril Beins.

The victim, whose age was not stated in court documents, sustained knife wounds to his right lower back and left forearm.

The incident happened on Dec 19 at about 5.55pm, near the U-Taste coffeeshop in Tampines Central 1.

At the time, the area was packed with commuters and shoppers.

Witnesses said they had heard a commotion in the tentage area used for open-air markets, located between Tampines MRT station and Tampines Mall, when then saw a man in a blood-stained shirt.

The witnesses said their view was partially blocked by the coffeeshop's awning, but they saw him get up and walk about 30m towards the MRT entrance, leaving a trail of blood droplets.

The victim was conscious when police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics arrived in the area.

According to court documents, Sufian was serving a remission order, effective from Oct 4 to Jan 13, 2026, made by the Commissioner of Prisons.

According to the SIngapore Prison Service website, most inmates will be released after they have served two-thirds of their sentence, if they had displayed good conduct and behaviour in prisons.

When they are released, they will be issued with a Conditional Remission Order with the basic condition that they do not re-offend during this remission period.

Sufian is accused of breaching the order over the Tampines incident.

Those convicted of voluntary causing hurt by using a weapon that is likely to cause death, may be subject to a prison term of up to seven years. They may also receive caning and a fine.

Inmates who breach their remission order will have to serve an enhanced sentence.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation