Man, 53, allegedly used key to scratch police vehicle at Redhill Close

A 53-year-old man will be charged on April 6 with vandalism after he allegedly used a key to scratch a police vehicle.

A member of the public had alerted the police to the case at Block 83 Redhill Close on April 2 at about 7.40pm, but the man had already left the scene when police arrived.

Through extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from Clementi Police Division identified and arrested the man on April 4.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had come across the parked police vehicle and used his key to scratch its door, said the police in a news release.

If found guilty of vandalism, the man faces a fine of up to $2,000 or up to three years in jail, and between three and eight strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such acts of vandalism and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

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