Man, 51, charged after failing to update address and taking loans using old Toa Payoh flat

A 51-year-old Singaporean man was charged for failing to report a change of his residential address, an offence under the National Registration Act.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release that Low Gin Chean had sold his previous residence in Toa Payoh in July 2024 and allegedly failed to report a change of his address after moving out.

Between January and February 2025, Low allegedly obtained loans from several licensed moneylenders using the address of the Toa Payoh unit.

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card (IC) holders who change their place of residence must report the change of address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, regardless of whether the residence is located within or outside Singapore.

Those found guilty of failing to do so may face a fine of up to $5,000, up to five years’ jail, or both.

ICA said it takes a firm stance against those who fail to comply with the National Registration Act and reminds Singapore citizens and permanent residents to update their addresses to remain contactable and facilitate transactions with government agencies.

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