Man, 44, arrested after allegedly splashing Bukit Batok unit with red paint, leaving ‘O$P$’ note

A 44-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit in Bukit Batok.

On May 4 at about 7.35pm, the police were alerted to the case at Bukit Batok East Avenue 5. The unit and front steps had been splashed with red paint, and a debtor’s note was left behind.

Photos released by the police show red paint splattered across the unit’s gate and entrance area.

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him within five hours of the report, the police said in a news release on May 5.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he is allegedly involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

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The man is expected to be charged in court on May 6 under the Moneylenders Act.

If convicted as a first-time offender, he faces a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, up to five years’ jail, and caning of up to six strokes.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities and will deal with offenders severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not assist them in any way. Those who suspect or know of anyone involved in such activities can call ‘999’.

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