The man was attacked outside a Johor Bahru restaurant. PHOTO: CHINA PRESS

Man, 37, dies after being slashed by 3 armed assailants outside Johor eatery

A man died after sustaining severe injuries to his limbs and back during an attack outside an eatery in Johor.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly after from blood loss, reported Malaysian news site China Press.

Victim's limbs and back slashed

The fatal attack occurred at about 7pm on March 13 outside an eatery in Bukit Kangkar, Johor.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Tong Weisheng (transliterated).

CCTV footage showed the victim covered in blood — with his hands, feet and back slashed by the attackers. He eventually collapsed in a pool of blood near the eatery.

The incident is believed to be linked to a gang-related dispute over recruitment.

Chased by three men wielding knives

China Press understands that Tong had met three individuals outside the eatery before seven to eight vehicles arrived at the scene.

He was then attacked and chased by three men armed with knives, sustaining multiple slashes to his arms as he tried to fend off the blows.

Malaysian police are investigating the case under Section 203 of the Penal Code, and are tracking down the suspects involved in the attack.

Social media posts have reportedly claimed that one of the assailants was previously involved in a murder case in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, Selangor, in 2022.

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